Namibia: Holidays in the Time of Covid-19

editorial

NAMIBIANS "lived through AIDS for all these decades ... nothing [not Covid-19] is going to scare us" off celebrating.

So declared the executive director of information, Mbeuta Ua-Ndjrakana, in March ahead of the country's 30th independence anniversary.

About 180 Namibians have died from the novel coronavirus and thousands have experienced first-hand the debilitating effect of the scary pandemic.

Despite the toll it is taking, too many Namibians remain out-and-out careless or fail to appreciate the damage to physical health, economic well-being and social security related to the not-so-novel coronavirus.

Last week, president Hage Geingob threatened to bring back the state of emergency and hard lockdowns that devastated people's livelihoods more than Covid-19.

Geingob argued that Namibians seem unable to adhere to health protocols aimed at stopping the virus, and therefore enforcing regulations may be the only answer.

What the president and other political leaders seem to miss is that they may be the biggest culprits in encouraging behaviour that led to the second (and bigger) wave of Covid-19.

Rallies and political gatherings held from September until the regional council and local authority elections in November broke just about every rule: huge crowds, no masks, no social distancing, sloganeering, chanting and singing ('What Have I Done?') were commonplace.

Lots of hand shaking and hugging took place without sanitising or washing those hands.

It's not difficult to see that the impunity with which politicians broke laws and ignored guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 likely made many Namibians drop their guard when going shopping, attending church or taking part in social activities.

Ongoing reckless behaviour is all too common in supermarkets, retail outlets, bars and restaurants. So much so that frontline workers, in especially the health sector and across the service sectors, have been put under more strain.

They are unnecessarily at constant risk of contracting Covid-19.

Healthcare workers are stretched to the limit as they battle to care for the latest record number of Covid-19 infections.

Among those frontline workers are some of the most poorly paid.

Shop attendants have to deal with a stream of customers on a daily basis, exposed to the virus by the irresponsible and unthinking among us.

Petrol attendants and domestic workers face similar risks at work and in public transport.

The increase in positive cases suggests we learnt nothing during the winter of hard lockdowns.

The government should change its strategy: Force may lead to empty streets and markets, but it does not promote the correct wearing of the right kind of masks, the washing of hands and social distancing.

We need to inculcate collective and individual responsibility. Caring for others needs to be part of our new normal.

Namibians need to understand that compliance with Covid-19 protocols is first and foremost for each person and society rather than about adhering to the law.

We need to understand that we are each other's keepers; we need to know that we can rely on one another. It takes only one person to break the chain of safety, often with fatal consequences.

As we head for the holidays, let us get rid of the Ua-Ndjarakana mentality that celebrations can be held with abandon.

HIV-AIDS was not slowed down by the threat of locking up people - or their private parts for that matter.

Widespread mobilisation campaigns, public health education and long-term behaviourial change led to an acceptance of safe sex, underpinned by the use of condoms and followed by the revival of circumcision.

Messages on Covid-19 should be spread far and wide.

Newly elected local and regional councillors should ensure that their constituents are mobilised against Covid-19 and its consequences.

We wish our readers an enjoyable festive season and the gift of responsibility towards yourself and others.