Namibia: Presidency Says Ultimatums On Botswana Killings 'Undesirable'

State House has discouraged the issuing of ultimatums and deadlines to president Hage Geingob on the killing of Namibians by the Botswana Defence Force (BDF).

Issues emanating from a joint investigation into the recent killing of four Impalalila Island fishermen will be handled within the framework laid down by the executive, as well as diplomatic and security protocols, State House said.

This comes nearly a month after countrywide protests that culminated in the handing over of petitions to State House, the Botswana High Commission in Namibia and different governors' offices against the killing of people along the border between Namibia and Botswana.

The only response so far was a letter from the minister in the Office of the President, Christine //Hoebes, who declined a meeting with the chairperson of the Namibian anti-BDF protest group, Nadia Mushabati, that was requested for 30 November. In a letter dated 1 December, seen by The Namibian, //Hoebes told Mushabati that she is unable to meet the group for any feedback on the petition, as the issue is not being dealt with on a "piecemeal basis" but holistically.

"I should emphasise that issuing ultimatums and deadlines to his excellency the president is undesirable and should be discouraged, and the process be allowed to be handled within the framework of the laid down executive, diplomatic, and security protocols," said //Hoebes.

According to the minister, state affairs are not dealt with in haste and emotionally. She further said a joint investigations team's report the president received, as announced on 30 November, is being considered by the head of state together with other relevant authorities.

"The outcome of the matter will be communicated after all the processes and procedures are exhausted and satisfied. I therefore implore you to allow time to take its course," said the minister.

In their petition, the group had laid out about 10 demands requiring immediate action such as the deployment of the NDF to frequently patrol to reassure and restore the safety of the people living along border rivers. The group also demanded the temporary closure of the Botswana High Commission office in Namibia and the dry port at Walvis Bay. They also requested the transfer of Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku, and the chief of the NDF at Impalila Island Naval Base from that region.

Meanwhile, Sinvula Mundabeti, the national chairperson of Namibian anti-BDF terrorism protest group, says they will meet at Katima Mulilo today to engage the community and give feedback on what has transpired so far and to introduce the newly appointed regional and national executive members. The community meeting will be followed by a public demonstration scheduled tentatively for tomorrow. These events will be preceded by a healing prayer session.

"...There is a healing part that we have been ignoring. People are angry and others are still grieving. We want to start in such a manner that everyone can get spiritual counselling and healing," said Mundabeti.