Namibia: Remembering Mr Soccer - Juku Tjazuko

HE was a master dribbler, fast as lightning and the goals he scored were a marvel to see.

That is how I described the late Alfred Juku Tjazuko to my grandson Norbert Vetumbuavi Somseb when he asked if I knew the former African Stars exciting winger who succumbed to the deadly Covid-19 disease on Thursday morning.

When I met Tjazuko at Tre Supermarket along Independence Avenue in Windhoek about two months ago, the sincerity was mutual but I don't understand to this day why he preferred to speak to me in Afrikaans when he knew too well that I could speak Otjiherero fluently.

Tjazuko was a very brave football player who was confident and he believed in his abilities and he was feared by opposition defenders. He was a true gentleman on and off the football pitch.

In fact, I have never came across a player as gifted and humble like the former Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School dribbling wizard - I can hear Blue Waters FC fans screaming "my brother from another mother" Tuhafeni Koko Matatias's name.

Having been a winger during my playing days, I will not hide the fact that I was inspired by the wing play of the trickster and, if former African Stars great Oscar 'Silver Fox' Mengo had his way in pursuing me to join Stars, I could have been a teammate to Tjazuko.

And do I regret not taking up Mengo's offer, a big YES!

Born at Swakopmund 59 years ago, Tjazuko was any coach's dream player and any player's dream teammate. He just seemed so gracious and confident running with the ball.

I particularly enjoyed watching him taking on players at full speed as he effortlessly tormented hapless defenders with his superb dribbling skills and nutmegs.

One moment I will never forget was during a league match against the powerful Benfica FC at the Independence Stadium in the early 90s.

He collected a throw-in from a teammate on the right side of the Benfica defence by literally standing on top of the ball with his right foot and, in almost the same movement, pushed the ball past a bemused Benfica right-back Shomeya Sem, with his left foot and leaving the no-nonsense Tsumeb outfit defence hard man for dead.

The news of Tjazuko's death came as an absolute shock to me.

I enjoyed watching the little wizard from the touchline during my time as a sportswriter for The Namibian and he was one of the people who made football reporting so much fun.

But little did I know that one day I would be writing a tribute to my dear friend, idol and playmate.

Life can be so unfair sometimes and I can only ask myself: of all the millions of people in this world, has it really got to be him?

And if it was not for the coronavirus, would Tjazuko still be alive today? I know my fellow Christian brothers will argue that death is God's making but was it really the will of our Almighty Father that Tjazuko would die of Covid-19?

The world really is our temporary residence but I would thank Tjazuko's parents for the wonderful son they raised not forgetting our Heavenly Father for gifting Tjazuko with the immense talent with which he entertained the crowds week in and week out.

I know that life is complimented by death but it is really getting tough writing about sad stories about the passing of my friends, especially those who gave us so much joy with their talent.

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved Tjazuko family and may Juku's soul rest in eternal peace.