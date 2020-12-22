Namibia: Justice Copes Through a Pandemic Year

The first year of the novel coronavirus pandemic tested people and institutions the world over - sometimes to the limit.

This held true for Namibia's courts too, which had to navigate a state of emergency, lockdown periods and occasional closures as a result of coronavirus infections, but still continued to function in a difficult year.

With the courts inevitably a reflection of what is happening in society, Namibia's justice system continued to deal with a seemingly endless stream of cases involving gender-based violence. Where such matters ended up in the High Court, judges repeatedly warned that people committing violent crimes against women and children would be dealt with severely, and backed up their warnings by imposing heavy terms of imprisonment on offenders.

The so-called Fishrot and Fishcor cases about alleged corruption around the use of Namibian fishing quotas were also a recurring subject courts in Windhoek had to deal with in 2020, with bail applications and appeals, contested postponements and challenges of arrest and search warrants.

These two cases will in the year ahead present the courts with the challenge to deliver justice more speedily than has become the unfortunate norm in Namibia.

Most of the people charged in the two matters have now been awaiting-trial prisoners for more than a year. In terms of the law, they are entitled to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. In the same vein, they should be entitled to be tried without inordinate delay and to know what their fate will be.

That will be one of the challenges facing the courts in 2021.

The Namibian looks back at some of the notable cases dealt with by the country's courts during 2020:

4 February: Judge Alfred Siboleka sentences Jandre Jacques de Klerk (30) to life imprisonment for the murder of a 13-year-old girl, Rachel Vanessa Boois, at Henties Bay during the night of 3 to 4 May 2014, a 12-year jail term for violating a dead human body, and five years in prison on a charge of housebreaking and rape.

5 February: In a unanimous judgement read out by chief justice Peter Shivute, the Supreme Court decides not to set aside Namibia's 2019 presidential election and order a repeat of the election, in which electronic voting machines (EVMs) without a verifiable paper trail were used. However, the court rules that the use of EVMs without a verifiable paper trail is in conflict with the Constitution and would be invalid with effect from 21 March 2020.

20 February: An attempt by five of the men charged in the Fishrot corruption case to have search and seizure warrants used by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) declared unlawful and set aside ends in failure in the Windhoek High Court. Judge Thomas Masuku sharply criticises officers of the ACC, but rules that search warrants used by the commission in its investigation of the case were not unlawful.

30 April: An application with which former Cabinet ministers Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala and four co-accused in the Fishrot corruption case are trying to win their release from custody is dismissed in the Windhoek High Court, with judge Herman Oosthuizen finding the correct legal procedure was followed when warrants for their arrest were issued by a magistrate in November 2019.

18 May: Ananias Ekongo Nailenge (30) receives a sentence of 35 years' imprisonment from Oshakati High Court judge Marlene Tommasi over the brutal murder of his girlfriend, Mirjam Nandjato (24), at Oshakati on 4 February 2014. Nailenge stabbed Nandjato with a knife and cut her throat, almost beheading her.

5 June: Acting judge Alexis Diergaardt sentences Fillemon Nkandi (44) in the Oshakati High Court to an effective 70 years' imprisonment. Nkandi admitted he murdered Martha Salom (61) and her son Eino Johannes Nuuyoma (29) by shooting each of them with a shotgun at a cuca shop at Onambeba, a village north-east of Ondangwa, on 8 March 2012.

23 June: The government's ban on the dismissal of workers, reduction of pay and use of compulsory leave by employers to limit their labour costs during the Covid-19 state of emergency is unconstitutional and invalid, High Court judges Shafimana Ueitele, Thomas Masuku and Hannelie Prinsloo rule.

30 June: Deputy chief magistrate Ingrid Unengu turns down a bail application by Mike Nghipunya, the suspended chief executive officer of the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor), who is one of the men charged with corruption in the use of Namibian fishing quotas. An appeal against the ruling is dismissed by High Court judges Christie Liebenberg and Claudia Claasen on 28 October.

6 July: A pensioner, Johannes Ambondo David (63), is sentenced by judge Johanna Salionga in the Oshakati High Court to life imprisonment over the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Ndapanda Nekwaya (38), in a knife stabbing at Okahao on 14 August 2017, and to a 30-year jail term over the killing of Nekwaya's nephew Joseph Taapopi Uukongo (25), whom David also stabbed in the same incident.

16 July: High Court acting judge Orben Sibeya sentences farmworker Lukas Kashonga (32), who murdered two people within less than 24 hours, to life imprisonment on both murder charges. Kashonga admitted that he killed the 51-year-old Hendrik Beukes by using a rock to bash in his head at a farm in the Rehoboth district on 24 May 2019, and that he committed a second murder at Rehoboth the next day by stabbing a 20-year-old woman, Daniella Swartbooi, in the chest with a knife. Both murders followed on arguments about money, Kashonga told the court.

22 July: A bail application by former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau and his son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi, who are charged in the Fishrot fishing quotas corruption case, ends in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court with magistrate Duard Kesslau refusing bail. An appeal against the ruling is now pending in the High Court.

14 August: An application for a search and seizure warrant that would have authorised the Law Society of Namibia (LSN) to inspect the records of lawyer Sisa Namandje's firm is dismissed by High Court judge Herman Oosthuizen, who concludes that the LSN's application for a search and seizure warrant was not properly and lawfully authorised by its council. The LSN attempted to investigate the alleged use of the firm's trust account to channel N$22,5 million linked to the Fishrot corruption scandal to beneficiaries.

16 September: The 53-year-old Stephanus Paulus is sentenced in the Oshakati High Court to an effective prison term of 40 years. Paulus admitted that he murdered a 73-year-old woman, Eviline Shiimi, at Uukwalumbe, a village in the Okahao district, in March 2015 by stabbing her with a knife, and that he raped an eight-year-old girl at a village in the Outapi district on 12 July 2017. Judge Johanna Salionga sentences him to a 25-year prison term for murder and 15 years in jail for rape.

30 September: In the Windhoek High Court, acting judge Eileen Rakow sentences farmworker Benedictus Koper (30) to life imprisonment. Koper admitted he murdered his girlfriend, Kalista Erastus (25), at a farm in the Gobabis area on 3 October 2016 by stabbing her with a knife and fracturing her skull with an axe, and that he then set her body on fire.

29 October: High Court acting judge Collins Parker declares the Zimbabwean former deputy chairperson of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank's board of directors, Enock Kamushinda, accountable for the bank's liabilities, finding that Kamushinda took part in the looting of the bank when some N$247 was stolen from it before its closure in 2017.

13 November: In a mammoth Prevention of Organised Crime Act application of close to 6 900 pages filed in the Windhoek High Court, acting judge Orben Sibeya grants the prosecutor general, Martha Imalwa, an interim property restraint order over a wide range of assets linked to the six accused in the Fishrot case, the wives of two of the accused, and 15 companies and close corporations in which they have a stake.