Namibia: Investigative Unit Followed the Fishrot Money

The Namibian's Investigative Unit continued its relentless chase for the truth in 2020 - doubling its number of stories to more than 60 this year.

This is a record in a year that has been disrupted by a deadly pandemic. Two years ago, we produced 27 stories a year.

Before 2020 ends we reflect on this year's milestones:

The Investigative Unit started its own website (https://investigations.namibian.com.na/) and produced more video content than in the past.

This year most of our stories focused on the Fishrot corruption scandal.

The investigations team kicked off on a high note in February this year by breaking the story that lawyer Marén de Klerk was a wanted man.

He was accused of laundering up to N$75 million meant for the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor).

We revealed how De Klerk transferred part of the N$75 million directly into president Hage Geingob's election campaign fund and bankrolled other leaders such as deputy works and transport minister Veiko Nekundi and Swapo youth league leader Ephraim Nekundi.

Last year, we broke the story on how N$17,5 million from Fishcor was transferred into Sisa Namandje's law firm's trust account, but the recipients were not publicly revealed.

We then reported in February this year that N$15 million of that amount was transferred to businessman Vaino Nghipondoka and Swapo's regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu.

We also revealed that bribery-accused Icelandic seafood company Samherji paid Nghipondoka's entities around N$21 million.

We tracked how two Namibian companies implicated in the Fishrot scandal transferred close to N$100 million to prominent financial investment firms in the past six years.

The investment companies were IJG Securities (N$61 million), Pointbreak (N$23 million) and Investec Asset Management Namibia (N$10 million). The companies denied any wrongdoing.

The investigative team also invested time and energy into tracking down the residential properties owned by the Fishrot accused, such as former Investec Namibia managing director James Hatuikulipi, his cousin Tamson 'Fitty' Hatuikuliupi, Sacky Shanghala, Ricardo Gustavo and Bernhard Esau.

We produced several profiles of key public figures implicated in the Fishrot scandal, such as Sisa Namandje, James Hatuikulipi and Mike Nghipunya.

Besides the Fishrot scandal, the investigative team also produced articles on how a Canadian company, Recon Africa, plans to drill oil and gas wells in an environmentally sensitive, protected area that supplies the Okavango Delta with water.

We also reported on how a Namibia wildlife organisation, co-funded by international movie star Angelina Jolie, is butting heads with the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism over allegations that it broke laws by buying, transporting, keeping and breeding animals without the required permits.

The investigations team also reported on alleged racism at the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS), where some pupils said they are still called offensive names like "n*gg*rs" or "k*ff*rs".

The unit was also part of a collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

In January, we produced what is now known as the Luanda Leaks, which reported on how two decades of corrupt deals made Isabel dos Santos Africa's wealthiest woman and left oil- and diamond-rich Angola one of the world's poorest countries.

In September we were part of another collaboration called FinCEN Files, an ICIJ investigation revealing the role of global banks in industrial-scale money laundering, and the bloodshed and suffering that flow in its wake.

We also reported how law firms Tjombe-Elago Inc and Shikongo Law Chambers failed to explain why they fixed what appears to be a N$105 million kickback scheme from the N$7 billion Hosea Kutako International Airport tender that was awarded and cancelled five years ago.

The SME Bank corruption scandal developed this year.

In this case, we reported on how the liquidators of the SME Bank are suing businesswoman Tania Hangula and ministerial assistant Esau Mbako to pay back N$7,4 million allegedly stolen from the now defunct bank.

Another story that took time to put together is how banks could be exposed to the falling property market.

Investigations take time and are costly. We promise to continue digging.

Some stories we worked on this year were not published for various reasons, but 2021 will give us the opportunity to continue. We are grateful for your support.

Many of our readers have access to newsworthy information or documents they may want to share with us to expose wrongdoing.

Help us write better stories by contacting us, or ask someone to drop documents off at our offices.