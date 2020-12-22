Namibia: Mother Earth's Highs and Lows This Orbit

FROM a desert elephant visiting Swakopmund to potential oil drilling in the Okavango Delta, Namibia's environment has in 2020 experienced highs and lows amid a pandemic.

Strange phenomena such as the mass death of seals, the mass stranding of dolphins, and swarms of locusts both fascinated and raised concern.

Here are some of Namibia's environmental highlights of the year:

KAVANGO OIL DRILLING

The Namibian first reported in February that Canadian company Reconnaissance Energy Africa had been granted another two years to explore for oil in Namibia's two Kavango regions.

By August, reports surfaced that the company acquired the rights to drill in more than 35 000 square kilometres of the sensitive Kavango ecosystem.

Namibia's environmental commissioner and minister of mines and energy defended the move, saying it merely involves exploration and not invasive fracking suggested in earlier reports.

Environmental activists, however, vehemently rebuffed the exploration, citing concerns such as the depletion and pollution of limited water resources, deforestation and desertification, and seismic activities that may persist long after drilling, among others.

The subject garnered international attention with publications such as National Geographic investigating the matter.

ELEPHANT WONDER

Namibians were fascinated by the elephant in the desert that surprised holidaymakers at Swakopmund on Christmas Eve in 2019 and returned to the town in February. The sighting was considered a wonderful event as there is no record in modern history of a lone elephant walking towards the ocean near Swakopmund. Furthermore, an elephant calf was born to the desert-adapted Huab herd in the Kunene region, which was also noted as exceptional as it was the first time in two years that a desert elephant calf was born as part of a free-roaming herd in the dry Huab River.

MASS DEATHS OF SEALS, DOLPHINS

The mass stranding of dolphins near Lüderitz in early March and the mass death of seal pups which were part of the Pelican Point colony near Walvis Bay in October left scientists and researchers puzzled. Some 86 dusky dolphins were found dead on the beach off Hottentots Bay and the cause could not be pinpointed. Later this year the mystery of around 7 000 dead seals found at a breeding colony left scientists scratching their heads once again. The initial sighting involved about 5 000 dead pre-term seal pups. Later 2 000 adult seals were also found dead in that same area. The cause of the mass deaths remain unknown, however, scientists suspected malnourishment or pollutants in the water.

LOSS OF WILDLIFE, SAND AND FORESTS

The protection and management of Namibia's natural capital such as wildlife, sand and forestry remains a topical issue in the country's environment landscape. For years, Namibia has been plagued with rising incidents of poaching, illegal sand mining and unregulated timber harvesting. These longstanding issues once again came under the microscope when the Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR) released a briefing paper on the depletion of these resources. It suggested that this was a failure of governance. While the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism refuted these claims, it did bare reference to the fact that these illegal practices continue taking place, and that efforts are being made to curb potential damage and bring offenders to book.

SPOTLIGHT ON PANGOLINS

The Namibian this year upped efforts to report on Namibia's pangolin - a high-value wildlife species that is one of the most trafficked mammals in the world. The pangolin is an endangered and relatively unknown species. Visiting the AfriCat Foundation, The Namibian sought an opportunity to profile the small, nocturnal animal and the researchers working on strengthening information about Namibia's unique pangolin species, the Temminck's ground pangolin.

The importance of pangolins is highly undervalued with little research done on it, thus ongoing local research aims to contribute to pangolin conservation efforts and awareness.