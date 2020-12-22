Namibia: Shocking Crimes in 2020

Teen takes her life over four-year 'burden'

In March a Walvis Bay teenager allegedly committed suicide after leaving a note saying she had been living with a burden for four years. Family members of Frieda Dhiginina Mapowe (15) said she seemed to be in good spirits at the time and was going about her daily chores on the day she died. Frieda's elder brother discovered her body after having to force open the bathroom door.

A note was found on her bed among her school books. Frieda's brother said she wrote "something like a prayer" in which she thanked God for her life, her brothers and sisters, parents and teachers".

She also told God about something she was carrying inside her heart for four years, he said.

"She told God He said if someone asks, they would receive, but wondered why God was not responding to her problem," the teenager's brother said.

Former president's son arrested for GBV

A former president's son was arrested in April for allegedly assaulting his wife, and was charged with malicious damage to property and common assault under the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.

The 41-year-old suspect allegedly slapped and scratched his 37-year-old wife. According to the police the assault occurred while the couple was travelling by road.

Nine-year-old takes own life

In August Walvis Bay's police investigated an alleged suicide involving a nine-year-old girl. Martha Tobias reportedly took her life at home around 22h00 one evening. Her older sister discovered her body.

No foul play was suspected.

Man allegedly rapes daughter over years

"Dear book, I did something that is not to be done by somebody my age as a young girl."

This was the first journal entry the 16-year-old Maria* made as she recounted the first time she had been raped by her father in 2018. Maria's mother in September said the girl's father (42) was arrested in Windhoek on the same day she [the mother] opened a case against him at the Gender-based Violence Protection Unit in Katutura. This comes after Maria's mother discovered explicit text messages from the accused to his daughter, asking her to dress minimally as he planned their next meeting.

Woman's naked body discovered

IN February, the naked body of Purity Luze Matengu (29) was found in her house in Kleine Kuppe in Windhoek. National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi at the time said the suspected killer was her husband, Erick Sikanda (37). Sikanda took his own life and was found in the Ngoma area in the Kavango East region, Shikwambi said. She said Matengu had a cut below her right eye, a swollen face, and had allegedly been strangled.

Shannon Wasserfall murder

By October this year, Shannon 'Darlikie' Wasserfall (22) had been missing since 10 April after dropping her son off at a friend's house at Kuisebmond at Walvis Bay.

Wasserfall's father, Tega Mathews, who lives and works in Windhoek, said after sending the police a picture of her outfit on the day she went missing, they called him to say they may have found his daughter's remains near the C14 roadblock. "My hope was that she would be found. We hoped for the best, but also prepared for the worst, " he said. Mathews said he received an anonymous text message informing him his daughter was buried in a shallow grave in the dunes. He then passed the message on to the police.

Father's anguish after abused daughter dies

"If I knew my daughter would die at the hands of my mother, I would not have given her to my mother."

These were the words of Joseph Haikali (25), who spoke to The Namibian in October this year after discovering his daughter had died on 20 January following two months of alleged abuse by his mother.

"My only child has been dead for the past nine months and I did not know anything about it. She died alone in hospital. The hospital told me a burn wound that became septic and malnourishment led to her death," Haikali said. He said his daughter, Nangula Haikali, would have been two years old on 28 April this year. Nangula had been in the hospital's mortuary for 10 months.

*Not her real name

Man takes own life after alleged rape

In September a man from Katutura was accused of raping a teenager before taking his life. Unombuiro Upi (35) took his life on a Tuesday at around 15h50. The victim was examined by a doctor who confirmed she had been raped. She was also seen by a social worker. The police's Gender-based Violence Protection Unit said the man took his life before legal action could be taken against him.

Vendor beaten to death over bottle of glue

Five people were arrested after allegedly fatally assaulting a Zimbabwean vendor in Otjiwarongo. The vendor, who was identified as Hlaisanani Zhou (43), was allegedly beaten to death after being accused of stealing a bottle of glue from a store.

Following the death of Zhou, two suspects, Jonathan Patrick Myburgh and Janie Jansen Van Vuuren were arrested, along with three others after the police launched a manhunt when they went on the run.

Murdered Tsumeb woman advocated against GBV

Rejoice Shovaleka (20) was murdered at Tsumeb in July just a week after she spoke to her cousin about pursuing the issue of violence against women in Namibia. Little did she know her life would soon end up at the hands of a man.

The police said Rejoice and her friend, Agnes Simon, were on their way home from a party when an unknown man started chasing them, grabbed Rejoice and stabbed her in the neck with an unknown object.

Rejoice was taken to hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.