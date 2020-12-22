Namibia: Imalwa Stays On As Prosecutor General

Prosecutor general Martha Imalwa has been reappointed as the head of Namibia's prosecuting authority for a further five years.

This was announced by the secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), lawyer Uno Katjipuka-Sibolile, yesterday.

Imalwa was appointed by the president on the JSC's recommendation for a period of five years from the start of 2021 to the end of 2025, Katjipuka-Sibolile said in a statement.

Imalwa, who is turning 60 on 23 December, has been serving as PG since January 2004.

With her second term in office set to end at the close of December, Imalwa was one of three candidates shortlisted by the JSC for appointment as PG.

The other candidates were former deputy prosecutor general Taswald July, who is currently the group legal adviser of First National Bank Namibia, and former magistrate and prosecutor Ruth Herunga.

President Sam Nujoma first appointed Imalwa as prosecutor general for a 10-year term in late 2003.

In late 2013, president Hifikepunye Pohamba appointed Imalwa for a further seven years. President Hage Geingob has now become the third head of state to put her in charge of criminal prosecutions in Namibia.

The JSC also announced that judges from Zambia, South Africa and Zimbabwe have been appointed as acting judges of appeal in the Supreme Court during 2021 to deal with appeals flowing from the main Caprivi high treason trial, which ended in December 2015.

The three judges are retired Zambian chief justice Ernest Sakala, a retired judge of South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal, Jeremiah Shongwe, and a former judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe and the High Court of Botswana, Moses Chinhengo, who is currently an acting judge of Lesotho's Court of Appeal.

Further appointments announced yesterday are of Supreme Court acting judge of appeal Theo Frank, High Court deputy judge president Hosea Angula and High Court judges Christie Liebenberg and Shafimana Ueitele as acting judges of appeal in the Supreme Court during 2021.

Long-serving acting High Court judges Collins Parker and Kobus Miller have also been reappointed for the whole of 2021, the JSC announced.

Former chief prosecutor Danie Small, who has been serving as an acting judge in the Oshakati High Court from the start of October, has been reappointed from 1 February to the end of April, while magistrate David Munsu has received an appointment as an acting judge of the High Court from 25 January to the end of June 2021, the JSC stated further.