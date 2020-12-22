South Africa: Dr Rashid Ahmed Mahmood Saloojee (1933 - 2020) Was Far Ahead of His Time

22 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Valli Moosa

In recent years, I have been musing a great deal about the phenomenon that the late Dr Ram Saloojee was. Yes, he was a phenomenon.

Most revolutionaries and political activists of the 1970s and 1980s belonged to some or other ideology, tradition or pedigree. They came from the Congress tradition, belonged to the black consciousness movement, adhered to one or other Marxist variety, or, were called upon by liberation theology.

Among these were people who professed superior knowledge of struggle history or those who could recite passages from revolutionary scriptures, or those who could give you chapter and verse of the Russian Revolution, or those who saw themselves as part of the international working-class movement.

There were those who understood the "line" better than anyone else, those who were recipients of "instructions" from the ANC and those who had been "recruited".

There were those who were "undisciplined", those who were "reckless", those who were "individualists", those who were "divisive" and those who were "ambitious" ... the offences were many!

Ram, remarkably, did not fall into any of these categories. In his early years of activism, he was not part of any group think. He didn't claim struggle credentials, or links...

