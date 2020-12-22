Nigeria: Kano Pillars Chief Warns Players Against Poor Performances or Lose 50 Percent Salary

The Chairman, Kano Pillars Football Club, Surajo Shuaibu has warned his players against poor performances or risk losing fifty percent of their salaries.

Shuaibu while briefing newsmen in Kano said the club would enforce the threat if the players failed to improve their performance after four matches.

"The poor performance of the players is worrisome. Therefore, from now till January, the players are expected to play four matches.

"And at the end of this period, if they did not redouble their efforts and perform well, definitely we are reducing their salary to half", Shuaibu said.

He appealed to the state government to also redouble its efforts in ensuring that the players' welfare was adequately taken care of.

According to him, "in spite of the huge challenges we are facing, we are doing everything within our means to move the club to a higher level.

"Therefore, we are also appealing to wealthy individuals, within and outside the state, to support us in this struggle to move the club to where we are hoping."

Shuaibu said that the club had procured the right to take over the sale of Kano Pillars' jerseys, shoes, peak caps and other merchandise.

"Through this sale of pillars' jerseys, I assure you, we can generate over N50 million within a year. We have our certificate and we have written to the Chinese Embassy informing them about the development, to stop other people from selling.

"For over 30 years, people were allowed to go to China or other countries to bring our jerseys for sale. I think it is now the right time we take over so that we can also generate revenue for the club," he said.

In a chat with the club's media officer, Lurwanu Idris Malikawa, the chairman wants the players to improve their performances considering the fact they are being paid full salaries.

According to him, the club finances have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but the club has not failed to pay the players full salaries and as at when due.

"The chairman wants the best for the team and looking at the fact that the pandemic affected the club's finances, the players are paid fully and the chairman simply wants them to improve," he said.