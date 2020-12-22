South Africa: 2020 - a Year Like No Other for South African Music and the People Who Create It

analysis

The pandemic has impacted the livelihoods of local musicians and artists, some of whom have managed to survive through creating hits and other initiatives.

This year has forced South African musicians to not only be creative and think outside the box, but also find different ways to reach their audiences. Online performances became the go-to for local artists, especially as the country went into a nationwide lockdown.

DJs have been at the forefront of the livestream concert trend, with artists like Black Coffee who committed to a residency of virtual shows - the Home Brewed series, alongside the Solidarity Fund, which raised money for Covid-19 relief.

After raising around R400,000 in a month through crowdfunding, Black Coffee was applauded by the United Nations Foundation on Twitter for his efforts. The last edition of the Home Brewed series was in May.

House music DJ Shimza collaborated with Channel O for the Lockdown House Party where viewers could enjoy DJ sets from their homes. The six-hour bi-weekly show ran from the end of April until September.

Young house DJ, DBN Gogo, featured on the show and credited it as being the first time her mother watched her perform. The show was easy...