South Africa: Bus and Truck Collide Leaving One Dead, Several Injured

Van Reenen — One man was killed, and several others left injured following a collision between a bus and a truck on Van Reenen's Pass in Van Reenen, early this morning.

At approximately 02h40, ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the Provincial EMS and other services already in attendance. A bus and a truck were found in the middle of the road.

Local authorities began to close off the road while medics tended to on the patients.

On assessment, medics found that the driver of the bus, still entrapped in the vehicle, had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead by the Free State EMS.

Several other patients were assessed, their injuries ranging from minor to serious. The patients were treated for their injuries and the seriously injured provided with pain-relief medication before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.