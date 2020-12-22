South Africa: Bus and Truck Collide Leaving One Dead, Several Injured

22 December 2020
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Van Reenen — One man was killed, and several others left injured following a collision between a bus and a truck on Van Reenen's Pass in Van Reenen, early this morning.

At approximately 02h40, ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the Provincial EMS and other services already in attendance. A bus and a truck were found in the middle of the road.

Local authorities began to close off the road while medics tended to on the patients.

On assessment, medics found that the driver of the bus, still entrapped in the vehicle, had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead by the Free State EMS.

Several other patients were assessed, their injuries ranging from minor to serious. The patients were treated for their injuries and the seriously injured provided with pain-relief medication before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ER24

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.