South Africa: Loss of Another Giant of South African Medicine - Professor Hugh Philpott

22 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

Last week Professor Hugh Philpott (1927 - 2020) died peacefully at his home in Durban. He was one of the gentle giants of South African medicine, health and human rights.

Hugh Philpott was an obstetrician of international standing. Although coming from SA, he practised medicine in remote rural areas of Nigeria and Zimbabwe, before returning to South Africa. He was appointed as the second academic head of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Natal in 1974.

Philpott was also a devout Christian throughout his life. He saw it as part of his calling that, despite practising medicine during the darkest days of apartheid, and at a time when the quality of healthcare was differentiated on the basis of race, he should be a shining light to students (black and white) and a model of ethics, service and concern to the poor communities he served.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal, announcing his death, pointed out how:

"He was globally recognised for the promotion of the graphic recording of labour which assisted in saving the lives of mothers and their babies during childbirth. This became known as the 'Philpott Partograph' and remains the basis of recording clinical events during...

