South Africa: MEC Mmoloki Cwaile Discuss Water Challenges With Municipalities

press release

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mmoloki Cwaile has confirmed that all water infrastructure grants will be made available to finance projects aimed at alleviating water shortages in the province. This announcement was made by MEC Cwaile in a meeting yesterday with municipalities, Department of Water and Sanitation and Provincial Treasury.

The announcement follows MEC Cwaile's meeting with Premier Prof Job Mokgoro last week to discuss amongst other issues, the state of service delivery in municipalities.

In yesterday's meeting, he called on all municipalities which are either Water Services Authorities or Providers or both to review their plans and adjust budget to urgently respond to their communities' needs for provision of clean quality water.

"This is part of the department 's Integrated Development Planning (IDP) which forms part of the District Development Model (DDM) and with the establishment of District Multi-Disciplinary Task Teams, we are making an effort to coordinate and integrate our responses. The team will, amongst others, co-ordinate water development plans, service delivery response plans, water infrastructure procurement plans and intervention strategy guidance", he said.

He explained that municipalities must be capacitated to act swiftly and respond to emergencies on water provision, to provide immediate relief and unfold medium and long term plans successfully. He noted that the challenges faced by communities necessitated the response and shifting of funds for this purpose. Some municipalities which have been experiencing water challenges include, Madibeng, Mahikeng, Naledi etc.

Meanwhile, MEC Cwaile has appealed to communities to make efforts in preventing vandalism of water and sanitation infrastructure and to increase vigilance on and around risks related to contamination of water by waste.

"Let me take this opportunity to wish our communities of the province well in all their festivities and caution them to wear their mask and keep social distance as well as safe journey to drivers going to different places", he said.