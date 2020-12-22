South Africa: Here We Go Again - Borrowing From the Future

22 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By 10x Investments

The government's recent offer to public servants to replace salary increases with a pension payment holiday is yet another example of how retirement savings are seen as a slush fund of sorts, a pot of money to be easily drawn on in times of difficulty.

In a country badly overdrawn and unable to curtail its spending, it is perhaps unsurprising that the R4,5 trillion held in public and private retirement funds is seen as a big, untapped piggy-bank whenever South Africa hits a new financial pothole. But it really does create a counter-productive mindset for savers.

In 2012 already, the Ministry of Economic Development proposed that retirement funds provide "concessionary finance" to help pay for infrastructure development. The mooted changes to Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act stop short of prescription, but one suspects they will be highly suggestive. The same regulations already lay a host of other developmental goals at the feet of retirement savers, as though their own financial needs are secondary.

It's not just the size of the retirement savings pot that makes it attractive, but the evasion of accountability it allows: being able to borrow from the future, without having to pay back, or suffer...

