South Africa: Gauteng Opens Late Online Registration for Grade 1 and 8 Learners

The Gauteng Department of Education on Tuesday announced the opening of online late registration admissions for grade 1 and 8 learners.

"We would like to call upon all parents who could not apply in June/July to visit gdeadmissions.gov.za and grab this opportunity to apply accordingly.

"Please interact with officials on 0800 000 789 for further assistance," said Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

However, walk-in centres will only open on 18 January 202,, for applicants who require assistance to apply.

The systems will close on 22 January 2021.

Parents who applied during the June and July period may not reapply because the system will not allow them to do so.

Meanwhile, parents of unplaced learners may continue to choose available schools on the system and those who could not upload documents may also upload accordingly.

As of 21 December 2020, a total of 211 643, composed of 101 059 Grade 1 and 110 584 Grade 8 applicants, had been placed in schools across Gauteng.

This translates to 95.22% learners placed to date. About 10 632 learners are unplaced.

"Our officials are working tirelessly to place all learners in our schools. We wish to reiterate that placement is prioritised based on the home address closest to the school within the school feeder zone, pending availability of space.

"Unfortunately, schools that have reached capacity cannot accommodate more learners, however alternative space will be offered," said the MEC.