South Africa: Gauteng Opens Late Online Registration for Grade 1 and 8 Learners

22 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Department of Education on Tuesday announced the opening of online late registration admissions for grade 1 and 8 learners.

"We would like to call upon all parents who could not apply in June/July to visit gdeadmissions.gov.za and grab this opportunity to apply accordingly.

"Please interact with officials on 0800 000 789 for further assistance," said Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

However, walk-in centres will only open on 18 January 202,, for applicants who require assistance to apply.

The systems will close on 22 January 2021.

Parents who applied during the June and July period may not reapply because the system will not allow them to do so.

Meanwhile, parents of unplaced learners may continue to choose available schools on the system and those who could not upload documents may also upload accordingly.

As of 21 December 2020, a total of 211 643, composed of 101 059 Grade 1 and 110 584 Grade 8 applicants, had been placed in schools across Gauteng.

This translates to 95.22% learners placed to date. About 10 632 learners are unplaced.

"Our officials are working tirelessly to place all learners in our schools. We wish to reiterate that placement is prioritised based on the home address closest to the school within the school feeder zone, pending availability of space.

"Unfortunately, schools that have reached capacity cannot accommodate more learners, however alternative space will be offered," said the MEC.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.