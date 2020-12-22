Namibia: Diplomatic Child Murder Victims to Be Buried Tomorrow

THE two children of a Namibian diplomat who were allegedly killed in Ethiopia by their mother will be laid to rest at her village on tomorrow.

According to Anastacia Helao, a sister of the children's father, Petrus Haufiku, the two families (Amutenya and Haufiku) have agreed that the children be buried at Ethikilo cemetery at Onankali village where their mother hails from.

"It's hard on my brother but he is coping with the situation," said Helao.

A service in memory of the children - Janey (9) and Jane (3) - will be held at the Lutheran Church's Onankali parish tomorrow.

The circumstances and the manner in which the two children died is not clear as investigations are still under way.

According to the death certificates issued by Ethiopian authorities, the cause of Janey's death was ligature strangulation and gagging while Jane died of ligature strangulation.

DENIAL

An aunt to Kristofina Amutenya, the only suspect in the death of the children, says her niece is not capable of harming the children.

The woman, who claimed to have raised Amutenya since she was 12 and asked for anonymity, said her niece was over-protective of her children and would not even leave them with relatives for a few days.

"She [Amutenya] doesn't drink or take drugs for her to commit such a crime. Even when I asked her to have the children over at my house she would not leave them alone with me. She would insist on being around. So how can such a mother kill her children?" asked the aunt.

Amutenya's family is planning to send someone to Ethiopia to go see the condition in which she is being kept.

Meanwhile the Namibian embassy in Ethiopia is also working with authorities in that country to secure an English-speaking psychologist to assess Amutenya's mental status. Amutenya is in police custody in Ethiopia.