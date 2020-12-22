South Africa: After Damning Estina Report, Magashule's Appeal Path Is Through Mkhwebane's Tarnished Reputation

22 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Professor Balthazar

Ace Magashule has now, at long last, earned a dishonourable mention from the Public Protector for failing to execute oversight responsibilities even after being notified of irregularities which thus, in her view, amounted to maladministration and improper conduct.

Like Rip Van Winkle, the Public Protector has woken from her slumbers and produced an unusually comprehensive report (judged by the "Busisiwe Mkhwebane" standards) in which she has finally concluded that all was not legally well with the notorious Estina Dairy project. The prize - Magashule and members of his Free State executive should be given training on accountability, which is similar in effect to appearing in front of the ANC's integrity committee! In fairness, the Public Protector has stated that her report should be taken into account by the NPA, which is conducting an investigation into the Estina project. And that does hold significance.

Magashule will doubtless use the numerous judgments against the Public Protector to seek to review the report. And there's the rub - even if Busisiwe Mkhwebane has produced a justifiable report, so long as she remains in office, the important role of the Public Protector will be compromised.

Consider developments over the past few weeks alone.

She...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

