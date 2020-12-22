South Africa: SA Pays R283-Million As a Down Payment to Access a Covid-19 Vaccine for 6 Million People

analysis

Health Department and Solidarity Fund said in a joint statement on 22 December that COVAX has confirmed South Africa's entry into the facility. The country's membership in the COVAX facility ensures that South Africa receives its equitable share of the vaccine once it becomes available.

South Africa has made a deposit of R283-million to Gavi - the Vaccine Alliance - to secure the country's entry into the COVAX facility. This down payment is 15% of what is needed to secure vaccines for 10% of the population. This equates to roughly 6 million people.

"There can be no doubt that a Covid-19 vaccine will play an important role in helping South Africa manage the virus," said Gloria Serobe, chairperson of the Solidarity Fund. "The Solidarity Fund was set up for exactly this purpose - to be additive to the work of government and assist in initiatives and programmes that have the greatest impact in the...