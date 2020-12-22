Uganda: Makerere Develops 3d Face Shields to Fight Covid

Makerere University has designed and developed a 3D printed face shield for frontline health workers involved in the fight against Covid-19.

The innovation by the College of Biosciences was a response to the government call for innovations on preventive measures against Covid-19 to complement the existing ones such as facemasks available on market.

A mask or face shield costs between Shs1,000 and Shs5,000 on open market depending on where one buys it from.

The 3D printed masks, developed by Makerere University, will cost Shs5,000 when they are rolled out on the market.

The developers say their work was in response to the discomfort that makes people wear the masks below their chins which exposes them more to the virus.

"Our innovation is based on a 3D printed face shield; a technology transfer model designed to protect the eyes, nose and mouth, which are known to be the main areas through which the virus can enter a person," said Dr Savina Asiimwe, the principal investigator and lecturer at Makerere University School of Biosciences.

The face shields are designed to cure the shortcomings of the existing masks in the community.

The shield provides enough breathing space and can be used by those who have respiratory complications that could prevent them from wearing cloth or non-medical masks being used by the general public.

Mr Elias Muhoozi, the production design engineer from Oysters and Pearls in Gulu District, says the product was designed to ease breathing and clarity of facial expressions while talking.

"We designed this face shield to also help those who cannot wear facemasks due to respiratory diseases. But the mask is also comfortable for anyone though we intended it for healthcare workers," he said.

"The face shield is reusable, easy to clean and disinfect, adjustable to fit all sizes of head circumferences, covers the entire face and forms a barrier that keeps people from touching their faces, nose and mouth, which are the entry points of Covid," he added.

It is common to hear the President or other prominent persons addressing an audience seek to be excused to remove their facemasks to speak clearly. The current masks block the sound waves and blur audio clarity and interrupt breathing.

Mr Muhoozi said the 3D face shield is made of mainly locally materials to reduce cost and availability to the general public. With a Shs50m government funding to Makerere University Research and Innovation Fund and Mak-RIF, the researchers made 500 pieces of 3D printed face shields.