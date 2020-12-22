Malawi: Minister Kandodo Down With Covid-19

Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo has been diagnosed with coronavirus (Covid-19).

He is admitted to Kamuzu Central hospital, according to sources in government.

It is said to be a "precautionary step" taken on the advice doctors.

Cases of the pandemic have begun rising again in what the presidential taskforce on Covid-19 says is a second wave of the global pandemic.

On Monday, 41 new cases were recorded in the country bringing total active cases to 168.

In the past 10 days, the country has registered a total of 116 cases.

On Thursday alone, the country recorded 47 new cases while on Friday there were 10 new cases.

This is contrary to recent statistics where the country was registering less than five cases per day.

Khumbize Kandodo Co-Chairperson of the taskforce said on Saturday it is worrying that the country has started registering an increase in the number of cases.

According to Kandodo the rise in the number of cases is as a result of the pandemic's resurgence in neighbouring countries which Malawi share borders with.

Kandodo has since appealed to the general public not to relax in adhering to Covid-19 preventive guidelines.

Meanwhile Kandodo has told members of the press that government is yet to make a decision on whether to adminster Covid-19 vaccine or not on it's citizens.

Currently, some countries are trying different Covid-19 vaccines on its people.

And according to Chiponda issues of vaccine are very sensitive as such at an appropriate time government will come up with it's official stand on the matter after making thorough consultations.