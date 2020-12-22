Malawi: Minister Kandodo Down With Covid-19

22 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo has been diagnosed with coronavirus (Covid-19).

He is admitted to Kamuzu Central hospital, according to sources in government.

It is said to be a "precautionary step" taken on the advice doctors.

Cases of the pandemic have begun rising again in what the presidential taskforce on Covid-19 says is a second wave of the global pandemic.

On Monday, 41 new cases were recorded in the country bringing total active cases to 168.

In the past 10 days, the country has registered a total of 116 cases.

On Thursday alone, the country recorded 47 new cases while on Friday there were 10 new cases.

This is contrary to recent statistics where the country was registering less than five cases per day.

Khumbize Kandodo Co-Chairperson of the taskforce said on Saturday it is worrying that the country has started registering an increase in the number of cases.

According to Kandodo the rise in the number of cases is as a result of the pandemic's resurgence in neighbouring countries which Malawi share borders with.

Kandodo has since appealed to the general public not to relax in adhering to Covid-19 preventive guidelines.

Meanwhile Kandodo has told members of the press that government is yet to make a decision on whether to adminster Covid-19 vaccine or not on it's citizens.

Currently, some countries are trying different Covid-19 vaccines on its people.

And according to Chiponda issues of vaccine are very sensitive as such at an appropriate time government will come up with it's official stand on the matter after making thorough consultations.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.