Malawi: Political Analysts Urge Chakwera to Fire Non Performing Ministers

Political commentators say they expect President Lazarus Chakwera to shake up his 30 plus cabinet and drop all non performing ministers as the year draws to an end.

George Phiri, a political scientist at University of Livingstonia said Chakwera should live up to his word and sack all non-performing ministers before the New Year.

Chakwera promised during the swearing-in of his cabinet on July 10 that he would review each minister's performance after five months and he would get rid of any underachievers.

Phiri insists Chakwera's silence on the matter could suggest a retreat from his promise considering the apparent evidence that some ministers have not lived up to the public's expectation.

Recently, Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda asked for patience from the public insisting that the performance review will be done by December.

Meanwhile, Phiri has challenged the government to be decisive on the issue of homosexuality.

Recently President Lazarus Chakwera declared that Malawians would decide the way forward regarding the debate to legalise homosexuality and safe abortion for women and girls.

But Phiri said the government should be able to make tough decisions without any hesitations.