Malawi: Courts Grants Bail to Bushiri Stadium Booking Money 'Theft' Suspects

22 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A court in Lilongwe has this morning granted bail to three civil servants suspected to have stolen K4.2 million prophet Shephered Bushiri paid in advance for the booking of Bingu National Stadium.

Lilongwe senior resident magistrate Florence Msekandiwana has granted bail to two Bingu National Stadium official and an official from the ministry of Sports and Youth who were arrested over the weekend.

The three are Wongani Ng'oma, Thokozani Chanza and Edwin Kambalame who were formally charged of theft by public servant.

In her ruling, Msekandiwana said the police have recovered about K 3million of K5million paid in the said booking and that state has concluded investigations on the matter.

The bail conditions are as follows; that the three pay a cash bail bond of K250 000 each, present one traceable suriety each bonded at K1 million non cash, surrender their travel documents and report to central region police once every fortnight.

Ng'oma and Chanza work as assistant accountant and auditor respectively.

The issue came into revelation after the government unceremoniously cancelled the booking for an overnight prayer event.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

