Tanzania: NBC Pledges Affordable Services to Teachers, Students

NATIONAL Bank of Commerce (NBC) has pledged to continue creating affordable and innovative services to ensure safe and secure environment for both teachers and students.

The NBC's Manager for Dodoma branch Ms Happiness Kizigira said the bank has been working on different challenges facing the sector including reducing loans interests and reliable insurances.

Ms Kizigira made the remarks during the Annual General Meeting of the Tanzania Heads of Secondary School (TAHOSA) which was attended by the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Selemani Jafo, to discuss, plan and exchange ideas on different matters that will last for three days.

She further said all the challenges facing the sector might turn into opportunities for the bank which has invested in the education sector through different services including education insurances, school accounts, students' accounts and affordable loans to its customers.

"We have provided awareness on our insurances services that school owners can purchase to cover the losses when a school encounter challenges, through this you can be assured to get your facility re-constructed," she said.

On his part, Tahosa's President, Mr Frank Mahenge mentioned different challenges facing the sector including high interests' rate on loans thus reducing morale of working.

"Another challenge is lack of transport especially for teachers in boarding schools, also the issue of fire explosion among schools due to lack of proper schools' fence something that cause damages of properties and threatening students' and teachers' safety," he said.