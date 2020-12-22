Tanzania: NBC Pledges Affordable Services to Teachers, Students

22 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

NATIONAL Bank of Commerce (NBC) has pledged to continue creating affordable and innovative services to ensure safe and secure environment for both teachers and students.

The NBC's Manager for Dodoma branch Ms Happiness Kizigira said the bank has been working on different challenges facing the sector including reducing loans interests and reliable insurances.

Ms Kizigira made the remarks during the Annual General Meeting of the Tanzania Heads of Secondary School (TAHOSA) which was attended by the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Selemani Jafo, to discuss, plan and exchange ideas on different matters that will last for three days.

She further said all the challenges facing the sector might turn into opportunities for the bank which has invested in the education sector through different services including education insurances, school accounts, students' accounts and affordable loans to its customers.

"We have provided awareness on our insurances services that school owners can purchase to cover the losses when a school encounter challenges, through this you can be assured to get your facility re-constructed," she said.

On his part, Tahosa's President, Mr Frank Mahenge mentioned different challenges facing the sector including high interests' rate on loans thus reducing morale of working.

"Another challenge is lack of transport especially for teachers in boarding schools, also the issue of fire explosion among schools due to lack of proper schools' fence something that cause damages of properties and threatening students' and teachers' safety," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.