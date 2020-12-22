Rwanda: Kigali Should Stop Locking Up the Poor

21 December 2020
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
analysis By Lewis Mudge Director, Central Africa

The African Court on Human and People's Rights has held that states' laws enabling the detention of people who, often because of poverty, are forced to live on the street, violate human rights law.

On December 4, the regional human rights court delivered an opinion upholding the rights of people deemed "vagrants" by the state. The opinion, issued in response to a request by the Pan African Lawyers Union, concluded that laws permitting the forcible removal or warrantless arrest of a person declared to be a 'vagrant' violate the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and other human rights instruments.

Since 2006, Human Rights Watch has documented how street vendors, sex workers, homeless people, suspected petty criminals and street children have been arbitrarily detained in so-called 'transit centers' in Rwanda. The government argues that the practice is part of its rehabilitation strategy.

While "vagrancy" and "begging" were dropped as criminal offences in Rwanda's 2018 Penal Code, new legislation establishing a National Rehabilitation Service introduced the concept of "deviant behaviors," which include "prostitution, drug use, begging, vagrancy, informal street vending, or any other deviant behavior that is harmful to the public." These "behaviors" are effectively treated as criminal - those suspected of committing them are arbitrarily arrested and detained in transit or 'rehabilitation' centers.

In January, a Human Rights Watch report documented how Gikondo transit center in Kigali is operating as a de facto detention facility, where children - some as young as 11-years-old - are underfed, beaten, and detained for up to six months in overcrowded and unhygienic rooms, without ever being charged, or seeing a judge, a lawyer, or a guardian. In February, the UN's Committee on the Rights of the Child called on Rwanda to stop detaining children in transit centers, to investigate allegations of ill-treatment, and to change the laws that regularize this abuse.

On December 14, Human Rights Watch wrote to Rwanda's justice minister Johnston Busingye to seek information on steps taken by the Rwanda authorities to remedy the abusive legal framework governing its National Rehabilitation Service, and is awaiting a response.

Rwanda says it's serious about tackling the issue of homelessness, but rounding people up for "vagrancy" or "begging" and treating them as criminals is not a solution. Rwandan authorities should take steps to implement the opinions of the UN committee and the African Court and ensure accountability for abuses committed in transit centers.

Read the original article on HRW.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: HRW

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.