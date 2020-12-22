Tanzania: Police Report Shows Fires Broke Out in 31 Schools in 2020

22 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dar es Salaam — Fires broke out at 31 schools this year, police have said.

The schools include 20 owned by individuals and religious institutions, as well as 11 government schools, according to police.

Increased fire incidents that devastated education institutions were among five occurrences recorded by police from January to November this year.

Other incidents that show a decreasing trend compared to previous years are road accidents; armed robberyies and murders.

The Operations and Training Commissioner of Police, Liberatus Sabas, said in Dodoma on Sunday that the inferno incidents in schools were among key happenings that shocked the country this year.

"The incidents that have led to serious destruction of properties and school infrastructure were attributed to electrical faults; negligence and conflicts in respective schools," said MrSabas.

He said during the said period, accidents decreased from 2,722 incidents in 2019 to 1,800 this year - and that death-causing accidents declined from 1,117 last year to 935 this year. MrSabas said deaths and injuries from the accidents declined from 1,329 and 2,717 respectively in 2019, to 1,158 and 2089 this year.

MrSabas outlined the difference (and percentage of the decrease in brackets) as; incidents 922 (33.9pc); death causing incidents 182 (16.3pc); deaths 171 (12.9pc) and injuries 628 (23.1pc). According to him, incidents of armed robbery declined by 105 in 2020, compared to the 2019 recorded, which is equivalent to a 27 percent decrease.

"About 378 incidents were recorded between January and November 2019. The number declined to 273 happenings during the similar period this year," he said.

Furthermore, he said most incidents of killings happening this year were caused by love passion and mob violence from people taking law in their hands.

He said police provided education on citizen's need to stop taking law at their hand as well as sought for clerics' intervention, saying most of those involved in killings due to love passion were religious believers.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.