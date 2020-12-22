Gambia U-17, Falcons Warm Up Match Ends in Deadlock

The Gambia U-17 team and Falcons Football Club drew 1-1 all in a friendly match at the Independence Stadium in Bakau recently as the WAFU zone A U-17 football tournament looms closer.

The Darling Scorpions defeated Gamtel, Samger and Tallinding United before their clash with the Abuko based-team, who are preparing for the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League season.

Falcons were the first to find the back of the net in the first half before The Gambia U-17 team leveled the scores in the second half.

The test match was part of the Darling Scorpions preparations for the upcoming WAFU zone A U-17 football tournament to be hosted in Sierra Leone.

