Nigeria: Air Peace Launches 11-Hour Nonstop Flight to Jamaica - Official

Air Peace, one of Nigeria's leading airlines, on Monday, left on a nonstop 11-hour flight from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to the Caribbean Island nation of Jamaica, Stanley Olisa, spokesperson of the airline, said on Tuesday.

In a statement in Lagos, Mr Olisa said the airline deployed one of its three Boeing 777 aircraft, with registration number 5N-BVE for the historic flight, which departed at 5pm conveying 132 passengers on board to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Mr Olisa said it was a special charter flight and was the airline's maiden flight to the Island country, adding that the flight indicated the airline's capability to operate flights to any destination in the world.

He said the aircraft would fly into Montego Bay again on Dec. 27, 2020 for the return flight on Dec. 28, stressing: "Air Peace has the aircraft and the requisite manpower to do this".

"Air Peace has operated international flights to multiple destinations such as China, Turkey, India, Malaysia, Israel, United Kingdom, Thailand, Indonesia.

"Air peace also recently launched scheduled direct flights to Johannesburg, South Africa, providing respite to travelers on the Lagos-Johannesburg-Lagos route and connecting the two giant African countries at affordable fares", he added.

