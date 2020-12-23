South Africa: IFP Devastated By Deaths of Several Daughters of Saint Francis Nuns

22 December 2020
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

The IFP in uGu Municipality is devastated by the growing number of nuns who have succumbed to Covid-19. This follows yesterday's announcement that the 9th nun belonging to the Daughters of Saint Francis Assisi Mission in Port Shepstone, under uGu Municipality, had passed away. Three other nuns are said to be in a critical state in hospital.

This incident has left the local community gripped by fear and deep sorrow. We could never have envisioned such a disheartening situation, especially during the festive season, when people should be in a joyous mood. The IFP recognises - and will forever cherish - the vital role played by the Convent in anchoring the teachings of righteousness within the community.

We call upon our locals - and those under the jurisdiction of amakhosi - to exercise extra caution when attending traditional events - if possible, they must completely avoid gatherings. We urge our communities to conform and adhere to Covid-19 regulations to avoid the further spread of the virus.

We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the Convent, iNkosi Sabatha Lushaba, the relatives of the nuns and the entire uGu Municipality community. May the deceased's souls rest in eternal peace.

-

Read the original article on IFP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Inkatha Freedom Party. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: IFP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.