South Africa: IFP Devastated By Deaths of Several Daughters of Saint Francis Nuns

The IFP in uGu Municipality is devastated by the growing number of nuns who have succumbed to Covid-19. This follows yesterday's announcement that the 9th nun belonging to the Daughters of Saint Francis Assisi Mission in Port Shepstone, under uGu Municipality, had passed away. Three other nuns are said to be in a critical state in hospital.

This incident has left the local community gripped by fear and deep sorrow. We could never have envisioned such a disheartening situation, especially during the festive season, when people should be in a joyous mood. The IFP recognises - and will forever cherish - the vital role played by the Convent in anchoring the teachings of righteousness within the community.

We call upon our locals - and those under the jurisdiction of amakhosi - to exercise extra caution when attending traditional events - if possible, they must completely avoid gatherings. We urge our communities to conform and adhere to Covid-19 regulations to avoid the further spread of the virus.

We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the Convent, iNkosi Sabatha Lushaba, the relatives of the nuns and the entire uGu Municipality community. May the deceased's souls rest in eternal peace.

