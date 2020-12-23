Kenya: Nairobi Gubernatorial By-Election Set for February 18

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set February 18, 2021 as the date for Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

In a gazette notice, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati directed political parties intending to participate in the by-election to submit the names of the persons contesting in party primaries and the dates of the nominations on or before December 28, 2020.

The electoral agency said that the campaign period will run between January 18, 2021 and February 15, 2021.

Mr Chebukati, however, gave a seven-day window period for any public officer who intends to contest in the by-election to resign.

"Following the declaration of vacancy that occurred in the office of the county governor Nairobi City County, following the impeachment and subsequently the swearing in of the Speaker of the County Assembly of Nairobi as the acting County Governor on December 21, 2020 there shall be a by-election for the County Governor of Nairobi County on Thursday, February 18, 2021," read the gazette notice dated December 21, 2020.

Intra-party disputes

Further, the electoral agency said that political parties intending to present candidates in the mini-poll will have up to January 11, 2021 to submit the list of the nominees after resolving all intra-party disputes arising from the primaries.

The same deadline will also apply to political parties intending to opt for the direct nomination of their candidates.

"The Commission shall publish the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven days of receipt of the names," said Mr Chebukati.

Those intending to run as independent candidates must not have been members of any political party at least three months before the date of the by-election.

The independent candidates have up to December 28, 2020 to submit their names and symbols they intend to use during the mini-poll.

Independent candidates

"The commission shall publish in the gazette, the names and the symbols of persons intending to contest in the election as independent candidates at least 14 days before the nomination day," he said.

The nominated and independent candidates will present their nomination papers to respective returning officers on January 18 and 19, 2021 between 8am and 1pm, and between 2pm and 4pm at the designated place by the IEBC.

"Disputes relating to or arising from nomination shall be determined within 10 days of the lodging of the dispute with the Commission and in any event not later than January 28, 2021," said the IEBC boss.

He said that political parties and independent candidates will be required to appoint and submit to IEBC the names of their county and constituency election agents on or before February 4, 2021.