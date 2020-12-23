Rwanda: Premier Bet Supports Rwandan Families in Need At Christmas

Premier Bet in Rwanda has come to the aid of vulnerable families living in poverty during this Christmas season.

The sports betting company donated food hampers to ten families in desperate need of support, alongside their charity and community department, Premier Projects.

The hampers held enough food to keep the families feed through the Christmas season and usher joyfully into the New Year.

The donation included sacks of rice, beans, potatoes, maize flour(kawunga), cooking oil, salt, sugar and soaps.

Kaka Patrick, a spokesman for Premier Projects said: "This has been a tough year for many people and it is important that we look out for the most vulnerable in our society. We are very proud to be able to donate this food to families in need this Christmas."

The donation was organized in collaboration with the administration of Jali sector.

On average, the ten recipients had four members in the family and they were all residents of Jali sector, in the Gasabo district of Kigali.

Rwanda has made great strides in the reduction of poverty and food security in recent years. Despite the development, the World Food Program(WFP) still estimates that one fifth of the population is considered "food insecure."

Premier Bet and Premier Projects will continue to give back to Rwandan society in 2021. To keep up to date with the charitable work Premier Project does across Africa, search for Premier Projects Africa on Facebook and Instagram

You can also read their updates at www.premier-projects.com.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow ByishimoBertra3