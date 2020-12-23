Kenya: Fresh Dates for Cross Country Meet At Ol Kalou

23 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

The third and final leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series will be staged on January 2 at Ol Kalou People's Park, Nyandarua County, and not on January 9 as earlier indicated.

Instead, AK intends to stage the opening leg of the Relay Series on January 9 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

These are some of the changes AK have made to their 2020/2021 calendar of events.

"Our event in Ol Kalou is jointly hosted by the AK Nyandarua branch in conjunction with the County government of Nyandarua," said AK Central Region chairman David Miano.

"We expect high turnout from across the country being the last event in the Series and we would like to call on athletes from within the region to take advantage and register."

The Series opened at the Machakos People's Park on November 28 where world cross country champion Hellen Obiri and Daniel Simiu won the senior races.

The Series then headed to Mosoriot, Nandi County, on December 19 where national cross country champion Shelia Chelangat and Charles Yosei ruled the roost in senior races.

The cross country competition in Ol Kalou will pave way for Kenya Police Service Cross Country Championships on January 15 at the Ngong Racecourse followed by the Kenya Prisons Service Cross Country Championships the following day at the Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru.

All the counties will stage their cross country events on January 16 before the Kenya Defence Forces Cross Country Championships on January 29 at Moi Air Base and regional championships on January 30.

The National Cross Country Championships is planned for February 13 in Kisii where a national team will be picked for the Africa Cross Country Championships slated for March 6 in Lome, Togo.

sayodi@ke.nationmedia.com

