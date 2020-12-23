Kenya: Troubled Gor Mahia Plan Trip Amid Pay Crisis

Troubled Kenyan league champions Gor Mahia hope to travel on Thrusday for their Caf Champions League match against Algeria's hosts CR Belouizdad on Boxing Day.

After appealing to the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) following their no-show for the fixture initially scheduled for Wednesday, Gor will now face the Algerians on Saturday.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier said preparations were in top gear for the match even after the club's players expressed concerns over their unpaid salaries.

Rachier said he has been in touch with Qatar Airways confirming that their flight has been rescheduled to Thursday.

"The airline keeps changing, and they have been writing to us directly on the availability of flight from Nairobi to Doha. We shall leave on December 24, or latest December 25, since the Algerian air space is now available for us," said Rachier.

"To that effect we shall be playing against CR Belouizdad on the new fixed date and that has not changed."

Another headache for K'Ogalo is the off-pitch disquiet over payment of two months' salary arrears owed to players who boycotted training for the fourth day running on Tuesday.

A number of Gor Mahia players confirmed they have received communication on the new date for the CR Belouizdad tie, but they remain adamant that their salaries have to be settled first.

Rachier said the club had all air tickets ready.