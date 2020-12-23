Botswana Entertainment in 2020

Gaborone — The COVID-19 pandemic has left many industries scarred the world over and the entertainment industry is no exception.

Botswana like the rest of the world experienced a shutdown for all things entertainment. Theatres, entertainment halls, stadia, event centres were rendered inactive due to COVID-19 which dictated that such be the case to contain the disease.

Although government did not fold arms but stuck with the creatives and assisted with a relief fund, it is no doubt that 2020 was no easy year for the industry which can only hope for a better 2021.

However, all was not lost since the long awaited National Arts Council Bill which paves way for the establishment of a Council was adopted by Parliament in July.

That was not the only positive for the creatives because following a long hiatus, local talent search show, My African Dream (MAD) returned after bagging a P350 000 sponsorship.

The show, which aims to unearth talent from all across the country, is a platform for the youth to showcase their artistic talent.

My Star Talent Search Show also came back and crowned Neelo Gopolang the winner, walking away P100 000 richer.

The modelling industry too did not allow 2020 to go to waste.

Botswana's supermodel Kaone Kario conducted registrations for a professional modelling workshop to be launched in 2021.

The workshop will be administered by her modelling agency, Creative Chaos Modelling in partnership with Mos Syde, a local management company.

Botswana Musician Union (BOMU) also held executive elections and Phemelo Lesokwane was elected the new president.

Being the zealous lot that they are, creatives refused to be defeated and William Last KRM, otherwise known to fans as Motsetserepa managed to rise above it all and became the best version of himself.

The hilarious comedian, to the amusement of his fans, proved to be a man of many talents and is making waves in the music industry.

He even got acknowledgement and recognition from American R&B star Chris Brown in social media platform Instagram.

Motsetserepa has released a single track titled, Tinto that has been doing well in the charts, even debuted in the acclaimed Trace music channel on DSTV.

The song has caught the attention of international artists, such as Khuli Chana who later collaborated with him on a song in his recent album.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A few other artists also released new music; the likes of Lizibo with Surname yam single, KhoiSa, Ofilwe Kgaswane known as Phologolo, Eskimos with Kwalata tsa Katara, HanC to name just a few got creative even in the face of the pandemic.

Thapong Visual Arts centre and BTC wrapped the year with even greater news for the visual artists with Thapong Artist of the Year award (TAYA) which celebrated, appreciated artists and to empower them especially this year as there was so much uncertainty.

The talented local sculptor, Gosego Motlogelwa won this year's TAYA, bagging P50 000.

Yarona fm Awards (YAMAs) also honored artists.

On a somber note, the entertainment industry mourned the passing of a young and promising local YouTuber Zibo Bantsi.

Zibo left a footprint on social media and will be remembered for her entertaining YouTube videos and charismatic personality.

Source : BOPA