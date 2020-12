Foley — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi and entourage inspecting damages caused by the recent torrential rains which led to temporary closure of Motloutse bridge at Foley.

A roads department official said a company would be engaged after the festive season to repair the peeled off layers at a cost of more than P4 million. The bridge re-opened for traffic on Sunday.

President Masisi also visited the Nthoko family whose two members drowned in the Motloutse River on Friday.

Source : BOPA