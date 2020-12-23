Botswana: ICT Critical to Meeting Market Standards

Application of highly efficient advanced farming technology to improve Lobu Smallstock Farm product pedigree is critical to meet international market standards, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

Speaking at a Rural Development Council (RDC)meeting on December 21, President Masisi pointed out that high competition and demand for quality characterised international markets.

He said given that Botswana had secured small stock markets in Saudi Arabia and other countries, there was need to use information communication technology (ICT) to improve production efficiencies at the farm in order to meet market demands.

The President emphasised that ICT was of paramount importance for the continued revitalization of the farm through improvement of small stock genetics to bring about high pedigree animals in large quantities.

It was therefore critical to upgrade the farm's ICT to turn it into a global practical classroom where anybody, anywhere could access knowledge in real time at a fee, said the President.

Dr Masisi said taking the farm to the world through use of technology would enable the landlocked country to compete strongly in the world.

To achieve this, President Masisi said he had roped in ICT and small stock experts.

He urged farm managers to utilise the expertise.

That, he said, would create wealth for the people and improve livelihoods.

He also encouraged use of applied research to produce homegrown studs that would do well under local climatic conditions.

In addition, Dr Masisi said it was important to creatively market small stock production using Botswana's comparative advantage and the unique features of the country's small stock.

To position the country in the competitive small stock market, he said, the use of indigenous knowledge was critical.

President Masisi hailed the farm's management for living up to its mandate and encouraged them to up their game in light of changing market environments.

About RDC, he explained that it was established in 1972 through a presidential directive to serve as the highest national consultative body for promoting and coordinating rural development across various sectors and levels within government as well as other stakeholders in the economy.

The meeting was attended by RDC chairperson and also vice president, Mr Slumber Tsogwane, the organisation's vice chairperson and Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Mr Eric Molale, cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries and senior government officials.

Source : BOPA