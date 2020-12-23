Liberia: President Weah Decorates Foreign Minister Kemayah

The President of the Republic and Grand Master of Distinction, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah on Monday, December 21, 2020 decorated Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah with one of Liberia's highest honors. The President admitted him into the Humane Order of African Redemption with the Grade of Knight Grand Band.

Performing the ceremony at the Foreign Ministry, the Liberian Leader praised Minister Kemayah for the level of commitment he demonstrated since he was called to serve the government and people of Liberia.

Dr. Weah recalled the warmth interactions he had with the honoree before and during his ascendancy to the Presidency which he said crystalized his interest to call him to government.

President Weah disclosed that Minister Kemayah has exemplified commitment and diligence, while also describing him as someone who speaks truth to issues.

"You gained my confidence and I strongly believed you were the best person to represent us at the United Nations (UN). You went to the UN, worked diligently and brought pride to us. That allowed your succession as Foreign Minister of Liberia," the President reflected.

"Today, what we are doing is the true manifestation of your service and I urge you to continue to do that by promoting the government's policies and goals."

The Liberian Chief Executive congratulated Minister Kemayah and asked him to wear insignia with dignity and pride to the glory of God.

Then Liberia's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Mr. Kemayah was appointed Foreign Minister this year following the resignation of former Foreign Minister Mr. Gbehzongar Milton Findley.