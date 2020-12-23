Gambia: Ali Sowe Guides CSKA Sofia to Victory in 100th Appearance

Gambia international, Ali Sowe guided CSKA Sofia to win their derby game against Levski in his 100th appearance for his Bulgarian side in their week-sixteen fixture of the Bulgarian First Division League played at the Stadion Balgarska Armija on Friday.

The 26-year-old marked his 100th appearance with a brilliant solo-goal in the 20th minute that was the game's only goal over their arch rival Levski.

The goal for the Serekunda-born was his 20th goal of the year and 44th for CSKA Sofia since joining in 2018.

The former Gamtel FC player was last week rewarded for his fine performances last month as player of the month (November) in Bulgaria.

Sowe played three times in the Bulgarian top league in the month of November, scored two times (against Montana and CSKA 1948) and provided an assist.

He also scored during CSKA Sofia's 5-0 Bulgarian Cup victory over BotevIhtiman. The award was the second for him in Bulgaria.

The latest triumph ensured CSKA Sofia maintain third position with 33 points, while Levsi sits tenth position with 15 points after sixteen games.