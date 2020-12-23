Gambia: Steve Trawally Nets Third League Goal for Ajman

Scorpions' striker, Bubacarr 'Steve' Trawally netted his third goal of the season for Ajman Club during their 2-1 home defeat to Khorfakkan FC in their week-ten fixture of the Arabian Gulf League played at the Ajman Stadium on Friday.

The 26-year-old scored his side's consolation goal in the 77th minute after converting from the penalty spot.

Trawally was brought down in the box and later converted the spot kick.

Khorfakkan earlier took the lead through Ramon Lopes brace in the 5th and 23rd minutes respectively.

The goal takes Bubacarr Steve Trawally's goal participation to 100%. It was his 3rd after 10 league matches.

The result continues Bubacarr Trawally and his side's poor start to the league as they occupy second from bottom (13th position) in the table with 3 points, while Khorfakkan sits eleventh position with 8 points after ten games.