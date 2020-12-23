Gambia: Volleyball AGM Set for This Weekend

22 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Muhammed L. Saidykhan

As part of its constitutional requirements, The Gambia Volleyball Federation will on Saturday December 26th 2020 converge at B.O. Semega Janneh Hall in Serekunda East to report to its members activities carried out by the federation in the year 2019/2020 and also finances spent by the body during the year under review.

The GVBF will convey an AGM where it will present its programmes and activities for the past year and current one.

The platform is meant to provide checks and balances of power, to uphold and promote good governance and transparency.

The assembly, being the highest decision-making body of the federation, will be accorded the opportunity to critically scrutinise the activities and budgets of the federation.

The assembly will also map out strategies for better implementation of the federation's activities.

