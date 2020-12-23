Nigeria: Govt Directs Grade12 Workers and Below to Work From Home

The federal government has directed officers on Grade Level 12 and below to stay at home for a period of five weeks, effective today, December 23, 2020, and await further directive.

The directive was contained in a circular issued yesterday by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoS) Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and addressed to Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of government parastatals.

She said the directive followed President Muhammadu Buhari's approval of recommendations of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in the light of the second wave of infections in the country.

The HoS added that the directive became expedient as a measure to streamline the number of officers that come to work daily, adding that notwithstanding, the affected officers are expected to perform their duties from home.

She said that officials on GL 13 and above that are expected to report to duty to adhere to other preventive measures including the maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and/or sanitising of hands, wearing of face masks and reducing the number of visitors.

She stated further that in line with the prescription of the PTF, virtual meetings are to be encouraged in offices with a view to minimising physical contact. In addition, Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are expected to sustain the provision and use of necessary amenities in compliance with the existing guidelines on prevention of the spread of the pandemic.

She directed security operatives manning the gates to offices to demand for the identity card of staff coming to the office to ensure that they are on GL 13 and above before granting them access to the premises.