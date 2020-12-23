Nigeria: Yuletide - Police, NSCDC Deploy Personnel in Kaduna, Lagos

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday said it will deploy over 2,500 personnel in Kaduna State to ensure surveillance and physical security during the festive season.

NSCDC Commandant in Kaduna, Nurradeen Abdullahi, stated this at a meeting with the corps' senior officers.

In a related development, the Lagos State Police Command said it has deployed additional 1000 police personnel to checkmate the activities of traffic robbers.

But the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Muyiwa Adejobi told our correspondent that "The Commissioner of Police has deployed additional 1000 police personnel to augment the strength of the motor and traffic division (MTD) in the state for efficiency and effectiveness."