Cameroon: Humanitarian Assistance - President Biya Disburses Fcfa 600 Million

22 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Minister Paul Atanga Nji handed the gifts to about 500 families in Yaounde on December 21, 2020.

Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Nji has handed relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of the North West and South West Regions in Yaounde. The humanitarian assistance from the President of the Republic comprising household materials was distributed to families in all the seven subdivisions of the Mfoundi Division in the Centre Region. Gifts were equally presented to three orphanages of the Roman Catholic, Protestant and Islamic denominations by the Minister and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ISESCO).

Handing over the relief assistance, Minister Paul Atanga Nji said materials worth FCFA 600 million has been bought for IDPs and will after the Centre Region, be distributed to the Littoral, North West, South West and South Regions of the country. "This is an end of year or better still, a Christmas gift from the President of the Republic. He is the father of the nation and never abandons his children. He is worried when his citizens are in distress. This foodstuffs are what you should cook and fellowship with others during this festive period," he stated.

Data for the distribution exercise, the Minister stated, was provided by the different Divisional Officers of the Subdivisions concerned and the distribution has been done per family.

The Minister further stated that there is an ongoing programme at the Ministry of Territorial Administration to support internally displaced persons who are willing to return to their regions. "If you are interested in going back to the North West or South West Region, come to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and get yourself registered at the Department of Civil Protection. Dispositions will be taken to accompany you and your family back to your various homes," he stated, adding about between 15,000 to 19,000 persons have registered and benefited from this initiative.

Recipients of the gifts expressed satisfaction, noting it will greatly help them during this period. The General Supervisor of the 'Daughters of Mary in Yaounde', Sister Marguerite Marie Elomo, said the gifts will be used in their orphanages which have orphans and elderly persons.

Minister Atanga Nji also handed cartons of protective face masks (two million in number) to the different mayors of Yaounde for onward distribution in highly populated areas like markets. With the announced second wave

