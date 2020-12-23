Cameroon: Diaspora Investments - Lawmakers, SME Promotion Agency Discuss Facilitation

Members of the Network of Parliamentarians for the Diaspora, Local Government and Cross-border Cooperation on December 17, 2020 visited APME.

The most common complaint by Cameroonians living abroad is that each time they try to invest back home, they do not always find trustworthy people to work with. In order to facilitate their efforts, government five years ago set up the Small and Medium-size Enterprises Promotion Agency, APME. It was in a bid to improve APME's outreach to this category of Cameroonians that members of the Network of Parliamentarians for the Diaspora, Local Government and Cross-border Cooperation, REP-COD, on December 17, 2020 held discussions with the management of APME.

Speaking to the media after, Hon Louis Henri Ngantcha, Chairman of REP-COD, said their advocacy was aimed at getting the Cameroon Diaspora to invest more at home. "We visited APME, given its role in the creation of businesses," said. He added that they were impressed with what the structure had achieved in just five years of existence.

Jean Marie Louis Badga, General Manager of the Small and Medium-size Enterprises Promotion Agency said they have enterprise creation centres in all regions; with a maximum of 72 hours needed to create a business. "We are going digital and this timeframe will soon be slashed to 6 hours," Badga noted. He said both sides agreed that APME must step up its communication, targeting especially the Diaspora and foreigners who might wish to invest in Cameroon.