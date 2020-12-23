Cameroon: Feast of Nativity - "Marché De Noel" Sells Cheaper

The 12th edition of the Christmas market was officially opened on Friday December 18,2020.

"Marché de Noel" or Christmas market is currently ongoing at the Camtel Bepanda complex with the major goal to sell Christmas items cheaper to the Douala population. The 12th edition that was launched on Friday December 18, 2020 has as main goal to sell Cameroonian products and to fight against hardship.

At the Christmas market in the Bepanda complex, everything about Christmas is on sale, the different exhibition stands reveal products of all kinds all made in Cameroon. Their prices are also affordable.

While officially opening the "Marché de Noel" the Secretary General in the Ministry of Trade, Professor Metou Brusil Miranda, congratulated the promoter for such a wonderful initiative. She said "Marché de Noel" is in line with government's policy to fight against hardship and ensure that the population enjoys products made in Cameroon. She called on the population of Douala to visit the different exhibition stands and shops for the end-of-year festivities. Prof. Metou Brusil Miranda congratulated all the exhibitors who have braved the odds amidst Covid-19 to showcase their products and ensure that the population have all they need during the festive season.

According to the promoter of "Marché de Noel", Leonie Kouekam, this edition is coming at a time when Covid-19 has made life difficult for most people in Cameroon. She said despite this, they went an extra mile to encourage exhibitors to partake in the show. She said only products made in Cameroon are on sale and they have decided to sell cheaper to ensure that everybody visiting the different stands will have enough to take home and enjoy the feast.