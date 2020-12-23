Cameroon: CHAN 2020 - Intermediate Lions Enter Decisive Phase

As the team negotiates the last bend before the competition, the coach, Martin Ndtoungou Mpile has called up 33 players to begin training.

The Intermediate Lions team returned to camp yesterday Monday, December 21, 2020 at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo near Yaounde. The tenth training camp is the last before the kick off of the Total Africa Cup of Nations championship to be staged in Cameroon from January 16 to February 7, 2021. As the team negotiates the last bend before the CHAN 2020, the head coach, Martin Ndtoungou Mpile has called up 33 players to begin training.

Prominent on the list is the presence of 2017 AFCON winner and Cameroon international, Jacques Zoua Daogari who is joining the squad for the first time. The 29-year-old who recently joined AS Futuro from Viitorul Constanta will be expected to put his international experience in the team. Zoua, 29 years old started his football career with 15 times giants of Cameroon Cotonsports of Garoua in 2008. The striker answered present with U20 lions in 2009 scoring thrice in seven appearances. With the indomitable lions from 2011, he made 26 appearances.

Among the other new comers are 16-year-old sensation Franck Edima Ondoa who is being described by Coach Ndtoungou Mpile as a football germ. Also, there is Burinyuy Derrick, captain of defending Cameroon League One champions, PWD Social Football Club of Bamenda. Burinyuy Derrick joins his teammates Haschou Kerrido and Yankam Basile who were part of the last training camp.

During the Intermediate Lions last training camp, the team is expected to play several friendly matches before a four-nation tournament that will take place from January 1 to 7, 2020 in Cameroon. The team will train twice daily and will equally camp in Douala. Cameroon will be appearing in the CHAN for the fourth time. Their best performance was the quarterfinals in 2011 in Sudan. As the Intermediate Lions prepare for the Total CHAN 2020 the objective of the team is to win the trophy on home soil.

List of Selected Players

Goalkeepers

1. Dande Junior (APEJES of Mfou)

2. Epane Letizi (Stade Renard of Melong)

3. Haschou Kerrido (PWD Bamenda)

4. Nlend Narcisse Junior (Coton Sport)

Defenders

5. Banga Bindjeme II Salomon (Coton Sport)

6. Aurélien Etame Ngombe Mantanda (Coton Sport)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

7. Ndedi Kegne Karl Junior (AS Donlap)

8. Boung Joel Ondoa (PWD)

9. Etoga Oscar (YOSA)

10. Andoulo Serge (Union Sportive of Douala)

11. Keumi Steve (Stade Renard)

12. Yankam Basile (PWD)

13. Ebanda Mvondo Richard Joël (Colombe)

14. Hassana Mamoudou (Coton Sport)

15. Tchuente Thierry (Coton Sport)

Midfielders

16. Oukine Felix (Coton Sport)

17. Atangana Marc (Fauve Azur)

18. Ondoa Edima Franck (Acenfoot)

19. Beo Batto Valentin (Astres)

20. Ngong A Tiati (Canon)

21. Badouidana Onana Fabrice (Stade Renard)

22. Ako Assomo Martin Loic (AS Fortuna)

23. Priso Franck (Leopard)

24. Meyong A Etong Alfred (Stade Renard)

25. Elimbi Francis (Stade Renard)

Attackers

26. Ndjeng Yannick (As Futuro)

27. Man Ykre Dangmo (Colombe)

28. Mani Bertrand (Colombe)

29. Gérard Moubarack (Bamboutos)

30. Kemajou Junior (Bamboutos)

31. Jacques Zoua Daogari (As Futuro)

32. Moukap Rostand (Bamboutos)

33. Burinyuy Derrick (PWD)