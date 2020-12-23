Nigeria: Olu of Warri Alive, Receiving Medical Attention - Palace

23 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jimitota Onoyume

The Palace of the Olu of Warri, Delta State, Ogiame Ikenwoli has dismissed social media reports that the revered monarch has joined his ancestors.

A statement by Director of Palace Administration of Olu of Warri Palace, Chief Clement Maleghemi, but not dated, said the monarch was being attended to by a team of qualified medical specialists.

The statement released yesterday afternoon said further statement on the issue would be made known to the public by the Prime Minister of Warri kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom.

The statement read in full: "The attention of the palace of His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri, has been drawn to news/social media publications announcing the sudden demise of His Majesty.

"We wish to notify the general public that His Majesty is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified medical specialists.

"Any further information on the subject would be made known to the general public by the office of the Traditional Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.