Nigeria: Olu of Warri Alive, Receiving Medical Attention - Palace

The Palace of the Olu of Warri, Delta State, Ogiame Ikenwoli has dismissed social media reports that the revered monarch has joined his ancestors.

A statement by Director of Palace Administration of Olu of Warri Palace, Chief Clement Maleghemi, but not dated, said the monarch was being attended to by a team of qualified medical specialists.

The statement released yesterday afternoon said further statement on the issue would be made known to the public by the Prime Minister of Warri kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom.

The statement read in full: "The attention of the palace of His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri, has been drawn to news/social media publications announcing the sudden demise of His Majesty.

"We wish to notify the general public that His Majesty is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified medical specialists.

"Any further information on the subject would be made known to the general public by the office of the Traditional Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom."