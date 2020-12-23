Gambia Records One New Case of Covid-19, No New Death

The Gambia has registered one new case of the deadly coronavirus yesterday 22nd December 2020, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country, to three thousand, seven hundred and eighty-nine.

The new case is a 44-year-old male who sought to be tested as a traveller in need of a COVID-19 test certificate. Two high-risk contacts of the new laboratory confirmed cases have also been identified and follow-up has started in earnest on them. No new COVID-19 related death has been registered and no posthumous sample was tested.

This is the 226th National Situation Report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease in The Gambia on the 16th of March 2020.

The Gambia currently has nine people under quarantine, with three active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said out of two hundred and ninety-five new laboratory test results received from the National Public Health Lab,

no new test returned undetermined and that one new test retuned positive, representing a positivity test rate of 0.3%.

Njai said one COVID-19 patient was newly discharged, whilst nine others were newly taken into quarantine, for travelling into the country without valid negative COVID-19 test results; that ten were discharged.