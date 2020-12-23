Africa: Sredojevic Names Training Squad for CHAN Finals

Zambia coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has summoned 33 players for camp ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), though excluding players from Super League champions Nkana FC, NAPSA Stars and Green Eagles, who have continental engagements.

Sredojevic has also left out Power Dynamos players, with the club expected to fulfil a few outstanding Super League fixtures.

The technical bench has also roped in a number of players from junior teams, including Under-17 wonderkid Joseph Sabobo Banda, Golden Mafwenta and Martin Njobvu.

Sredojevic has also invited Italy-based Abel Kanyamuna, who is on the books of the Cagliari Under-19 squad, but is also resident at the Barca Academy in Lusaka.

The team had its first session in Lusaka on Monday and will break for Christmas before regrouping on Saturday.

Next Monday, the team will play an All Stars versus rest match at Nkoloma Stadium.

Zambia is in Group D at CHAN alongside Guinea, Namibia and Tanzania. The competition is open only to players who play their trade in their domestic leagues.

The CHAN runs from January 16 to February 10, 2021 in Cameroon.

Zambia provisional CHAN squad:

Goalkeepers: Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Patrick Chooma (KYSA), Charles Kalumba (Prison Leopards), Richard Nyirenda (Nchanga Rangers)

Defenders: Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Limi Banda (Kafue Celtic), John Chishimba (Zesco United), Pride Bwalya (Nkwazi), Jack Ngulube (Young Green Eagles), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Golden Mafwenta (Buildcon), Frederick Mwimanzi (Green Buffaloes),

Midfielders: Leonard Mulenga, Jackson Chirwa (both Green Buffaloes), Francis Zulu (Prison Leopards), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Abel Kanyamuna (Barca Academy), Felix Bulaya, Paul Katema, (both Red Arrows), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Kelvin Kampamba, Bruce Musakanya (both Zesco United), Abraham Siankombo, Albert Kangwanda (both Zanaco), Joseph Banda (Barca Academy)

Strikers: Martin Njobvu (Kansanshi Dynamos), Moses Phiri (Zanaco), Enock Sakala (Zesco United), Josephat Zulu (Livingstone Pirates), Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos), Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes), Pheuzzy Chibandika (Mufulira Wanderers), Twiza Chaibela (Kabwe Warriors)

Source: Football Association of Zambia