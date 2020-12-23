Liberia: MCC Opens Recreation Center

Officials of the Monrovia City Corporation or MCC says doors of the newly renovated recreation center formerly known as city garden open to the general public today, Wednesday, December 23.

Giving a brief history of the garden Tuesday, in a news conference, MCC chief of protocol Ms. Laura Mai said the entire renovated work started far back as 2011 under the leadership of former Mayor Madam Mary T. Broh, who curved what later referred to as the park or the city garden, adding that the construction work was performed by in-house persons of the MCC.

After the construction of the garden it was later used as farmers market, a place that every merchant will go and sell their fruits produce, and later it was used for business, children party, and small groups retreat, including weeding overflows and breakout session during workshops.

Ms. Mai continued that after the 2017 historic election that brought the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change government to power, and the subsequent appointment of Jefferson T. Koijee as mayor of the city of Monrovia, he thought it important to give the garden a facelift.

"Upon taking over and with the vision he poses to beautifying the city, Mayor Koijee asked for the garden to be renovated again following the footsteps of former Mayor Broh; it is against this backdrop that renovation started in September and will be open to the public".

At the same time chief economist and consultant at the city government Mr. Vallou M. Dorley said the newly renovated city garden will contribute immensely to the growth, and development of the city government and the country at large.

He said services play a major role in the development of any country, and such the opening of the city garden will create revenue for the national covers through the city government, adding that the opening will also provide empowerment opportunities for citizens.

"This project was referred to as the white elephant project, but with the opening of it today, we think it will help to bring relief to our people, because people around will want to spend some time", he added.

Giving the actual cost of the project, Dorley disclosed the project expenditure is around US$ 250,000, but said this amount could be increased following the completion of the entire renovation work.